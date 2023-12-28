HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — When a person loses another through substance use, the process of grieving can be a difficult one, especially if done alone. That’s where HALOS comes in.

“HALOS stands for healing after losing one to substance,” co-administrator, Beth Bechtel, said.

Beth and Karl Bechtel lost their son Joseph to substance use back in 2020.

“You not only have the grief but you have as a parent, a lot of guilt and then finding out that there were other people going through that too,” Beth Bechtel said.

Although the Bechtel’s aren’t trained grief counselors, HALOS offers ways to talk with people who can truly relate to losing someone to substance use.

“We think it’s beneficial to be around people who understand,” Karl Bechtel explained.

This was the case for both Jennifer and Connor Smith as the couple had also lost their sons.

“Our boys passed away within a month of each other, so that brought us closer in a way and I’ve watched people come in and talk to Beth and Karl and they come out with a smile with more relief because you’re able to talk to people,” Jennifer Smith explained.

Connor Smith said HALOS has helped him as well.

“It helped me open up because not a lot of people have been through this,” he said.

HALOS has also helped Anthony Holmes, who had trouble handling his grief before HALOS.

“It is good to speak about it because I was the one that tried to bury my emotions with alcohol and drugs and it could have been me that my family is grieving,” Holmes said.

HALOS will be hosting another support group meeting in January 2024.