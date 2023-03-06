HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Valentine’s Day was just a few weeks ago but for one Hagerstown couple, Cupid’s arrow struck them a long time ago. There is a love story that has been a long time in the making.

Sixty years ago Ed Sneckenberger was smitten with Priscilla Troxell as they were graduating high school. They dated, and fell in love. He proposed and went off to West Virginia University.

“Priscilla came to Morgantown to visit and I came home when I could and we did that for at least the fall semester and then the spring semester I realized I probably wasn’t able to be married and going to school at the same time, says Ed Sneckenberger

Ed broke Priscilla’s heart. They each married other partners who eventually died. But Priscilla was still in Ed’s mind and evidently still in his heart. So Ed asked Alison Tyson, the secretary at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Hagerstown if she would give Priscilla his phone number. Alison agreed but warned Ed that Priscilla might not be interested. She was right.

“She was, like, ‘no, I’m not going to call him.””

The more Priscilla thought about it she decided there was nothing wrong with just meeting.

“Do you know where Panera Bread in Hagerstown is,'” Priscilla asked him. “‘I’d like to meet for just coffee and conversation.'”

And for Priscilla that was all it was going to be.

“I went to her home with her address and her phone number and I called her from out on the street from the car and said, ‘Priscilla, I need to see you before I go home.'”

A few more dates and then, says Mayor Ben Thomas of Greencastle, Pa., a close friend, “they were to be married and they wanted me to know of their engagement.”

Rev. Ron Schlak of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Hagerstown performed the wedding ceremony last December and says “you could see the twinkle in both their eyes. Ed and Priscilla looked like they were 17 years old.”

And lessons of love learned?

“Just don’t give up hope,” says Priscilla. “You never know what might happen, who might come back into your life who’d been there one and was very important.”

Ed and Priscilla celebrated their honeymoon at the Christmas Festival of Lights in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Ed has three children from his previous marriage and Priscilla has four. A very loving reunion indeed.



