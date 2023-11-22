HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Downtown living in Hagerstown is making a pitch to soon be “urban chic”.

The city has committed $25 million to convert century-old buildings, some abandoned factories, to luxury, but affordable, apartments that preserve Hagerstown’s historic heritage.

Lloyd Thoburn is one of the visionaries behind the development that hopes to attract more downtown residents.

“These units have beautiful bones, high ceilings, beautiful light-filled rooms that are habitable with washers and dryers and kitchens with granite countertops that make for a beautiful place to live,” says Thoburn.

Thoburn estimates rents for the new apartments are expected to range from $1,300 to $2,600 per month, depending on location and square footage per unit.