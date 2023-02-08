HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The Christmas season may be in our rearview mirror, but Santa and his elves in western Maryland are busy year-round.

The downtown Hagerstown Rotary Club makes the ritual of gift-giving a 12-month enterprise. Their volunteer members have raised over $4 million for the Washington County community.

“We support the Boy Scouts, Girls Incorporated, the Girls Clubs,” said Will Godwin with the club.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“We’ve been able to purchase a van and transport underprivileged girls to our center which has impacted hundreds of girls’ lives,” said Maureen Grove, a member of the downtown Rotary.

The volunteers support nonprofits like the YMCA for expenses many might take for granted but are critical to helping the organization meet community needs.

“We help get new roofs installed, heating and air conditioning systems for buildings, new windows, expenses that are difficult for nonprofits to raise funding on their end,” says Grove.

A bull and oyster roast at Hagerstown Community College the last Sunday of February draws a huge crowd of supporters for the Rotarian projects.

“We have contributed $4 million-plus back to the community,” says Godwin.

The Rotarians meet every Wednesday at lunch hour at the Hagerstown Armory to plan their projects throughout the year.