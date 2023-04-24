HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — 2023’s baseball season has just started, but many western Maryland fans are already looking to next year.

There is cheering here as the national pastime is set to return after the Hagerstown Suns, the home team for 40 years and most recently a Washington Nationals farm club, fell victim to a contraction of minor league ball.

“A professional baseball team becomes a grain of the community,” said Chuck Domino, who consults with communities luring minor league baseball clubs. “The team becomes the central place for people to gather, friends and family. It becomes the fabric of the community.”

With a new downtown stadium under construction, Hagerstown folks are eager to hear the ump yell, “Play ball!”

“The new stadium will be state-of-the-art,” said David Blenckstone, general manager of the new Hagerstown Atlantic League franchise. “Top-notch, one of the truly greatest facilities of its size in the country.”

The downtown business district sees the ball park leading the way to revitalization.

“The stadium will be a catalyst for positive change downtown,” said Blenckstone. “The ball park will complement what’s already in the works for the downtown business district.”

“When you have something of this magnitude, how exciting it’s going to be and how impactful it’s going to be, it provides that investor confidence,” Washington County State Senator Paul Corderman said.

“It will be exciting to see in the next 12 months as the ballpark comes out of the ground, as the steel is about to be erected. We hope to see everybody here at the ballpark a year from now,” said Blenckstone’s business partner Frank Boulton.

Domino said there’s the nostalgia factor.

“When you walk through a baseball park and see the green of the field and the bases, it’s hard for those memories of your childhood not to rush back, no matter how old you are,” said Domino.

The Atlantic League boasts that in the past 25 years, it has sent more than 1,200 players to the major leagues.

The new team is unnamed, but the franchise is taking suggestions from the public. The ball club hopes to announce the official name on July 13.