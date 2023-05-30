HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Starting a successful business takes entrepreneurial skills.

For a group of young Hagerstown women, their business started by selling handmade clothes and accessories in an old school bus. They used social media to promote their product.

Now Lauren Gardenbelle and several of her friends are setting up shop in a brick-and-mortar location on the city’s Public Square.

“We are local and I think there’s a lot of opportunity to grow here, to have a kind of shop that’s really unique for this area,” said Gardenbelle.

Gardenbelle said that she is committed to paying her seamstresses a fair wage and promoting sustainability.