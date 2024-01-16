HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Tuesday’s snow day was a fun day for many Hagerstown families.

Folks were out early clearing off their cars and shoveling their walkways and kids were building snow creatures, with a few snowballs thrown here and there.

For some, this was the first measurable snow ever experienced before.

“My aunt was here from Florida,” Miri Sova said. “She was like ‘I have never seen so much snow.’ And I was like ‘oh, come on winter.'”

Sova’s neighbor, Destiny, was out clearing off her car.

“It was nice to wake up to this. Honestly,” she said.

Pre-schooler, Ryker, said his goal for the day was to make a snow angel.

And new mom, Madison Frey and her husband, Nathaniel, were out with their newborn, Noah.

“It’s just fun to be out playing,” Madison said.

Kids in Washington County were home from school for a previously-planned teacher work day.