HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — All around the Hagerstown City Park and the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, there are many examples of beautiful landscapes – but now after 97 years, the Hagerstown Garden Club, which was behind those landscapes, is officially dissolving.

The Hagerstown Garden Club was first established by a group of women in 1927. Their purpose is to provide landscaping for the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts. Since the start, they have been heavily involved in the museum’s Art in Bloom event.

“We have been involved and helped start Art in Bloom 20 years ago and it continues every March in which we have designers come in, and they create a floral arrangement, interpreting the piece of art that they’re given,” President of the Garden Club, Eva Edmonds, said.

Along with handling the museum’s landscaping, the club also created Park Circle.

“It’s a fountain of Dianna and before it was blank, so a fountain was donated,” Edmonds said. “The club raised money to have it moved to have plumbing done and has since taken up planting, begonias every year.”

The club announced on Facebook that they were dissolving the club because there were not enough members.

“We will miss them—their support for our events, their help with the holidays, and partnership for art in bloom,” the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts said in a statement to DC News Now.

“It’s the fact that there was a lot of work to be done and we needed more members to accomplish all of that and members willing to step up to take the leadership,” Edmonds explained.