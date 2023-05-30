HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Log onto Google and the first thing you see may just be the product of a talented young western Maryland artist.

High School senior Ileana Elkins’ “Share the Love” design was chosen as the best entry in the state of Maryland’s “Doodle for Google” competition.

“I wasn’t expecting to get as far as I did,” said Ekins. “It’s nice to know I have the skill set and drive to do something like this.”

Ekins attends the Barbara Ingram magnet school for exceptional students in the arts. She was among 55 finalists among all the states and territories.

“The amount of care, technical skill, and emotion that went into her design was just phenomenal and I had no doubt that she was going to be in the running,” said Todd Geiman, Ekins’ visual arts teacher.

Her classmates are not the least bit surprised.

“I knew it would be her,” said Bao Phan. “Her artwork is amazing. She did a great, great job.”

“Ileana’s very inspiring. I’m definitely not shocked that she’s a finalist.,” said Jordyn Redvani.

Even though Ileana didn’t take the top prize, she graduates this week and will be attending Hagerstown Community College before moving on to get a bachelor’s degree from a four-year college. Her long-term goal is to be a professional illustrator, maybe even a designer of video games.