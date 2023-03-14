HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Around 100 homeless people living at an extended-stay hotel here were forced to find another home after the city condemned the property.

Located on the city’s bustling Dual Highway, the APM Inn and Suites has hit a rough patch.

“This hotel used to be the top-notch hotel in Hagerstown,” said David Wager, who has worked at the diner adjacent to the APM Inn and Suites for eight years. “I mean, it was the fanciest. It was where everybody came.”

Last month, the hotel was condemned by the City of Hagerstown for fire code violations and a heating system that did not meet the code. All the tenants were left to look for new homes.

“Some got permanent housing, some got put up in other hotels,” said Wagner.

The Community Action Council is helping with alternative housing while the repairs are being made.

“The sprinkler system needs to be operational,” said Paul Fulk with the City of Hagerstown. “There was no heat in the basement to prevent the pipes from bursting.”

Two retail shops in the hotel were forced to close.

“It will take longer to complete repairs on the upper floors because of work on fire doors needed to make the hallways safe,” Fulk said.

Community Action continues to work with displaced tenants until the hotel reopens. The main floor will open first so the retail shops can get a jump on returning tenants.