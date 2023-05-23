HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) –With property values on the rise, Hagerstown Mayor Takesha Martinez anticipates increased revenue to support the city’s $215 million annual budget.

She says that revenue can be raised without a tax increase.

Keeping a lid on taxes, the mayor says, is an incentive to attract more residents. But as real estate assessments increase the city benefits from even more increased revenue.

“Everything’s staying constant in the market,” said Charm Morningstar, HUD liaison with the city. “We eagerly welcome many new first-time home buyers.”

Under current rates, the owner of a $200,000 home will pay $2,000 a year in property taxes, about one percent.

Morningstar helps administer many programs to incentivize first-time home buyers in the city.