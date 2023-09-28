HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — More than 1,000 flags have been planted in Hagerstown for the Breast Cancer Awareness Month kickoff in October.

Breast Cancer Awareness and United Bank are teaming up to provide the resources people need.

“We’ve been a longtime supporter of Breast Cancer Awareness of Cumberland Valley organization,” Market Manager for United Bank, Ronald Brezler, said. “They do amazing things in this community to help those in need who are experiencing that illness.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 24,000 women and about 2,100 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

“It’s been around for 34 years, and we provide breast cancer support to hundreds of patients and survivors here in the three-state area,” Treasurer Tom Riford, said.

Jenn Wolfgang is a breast cancer survivor and knows firsthand how vital it is to receive the right kind of care.

“When I was diagnosed with breast cancer in September of 2018, my life turned into a tornado, hurricane and tsunami all in one. Life as I knew it was over,” Wolfgang said. “They gave me the support and the platform for my voice to help other women to go through such a life-altering experience.”

Through the Breast Cancer Awareness Organization, Wolfgang was able to receive the care she needed which eventually led her to beat the cancer.

“You feel isolated when you have breast cancer, but there’s no need to be isolated because Breast Cancer Awareness is there so that nobody fights alone,” Wolfgang said.

The Step-in Stride breast cancer event will be hosted on Oct. 21.