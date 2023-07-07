HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The Jonathan Street neighborhood is eagerly anticipating improvements to Wheaton Park, just in time for the hot summer weather.

The city is investing $430,000 to upgrade facilities with improvements to playground equipment, water recreation for kids to cool off and renovations to the basketball courts.

There will also be an area for spectators to watch soccer and tennis matches under the shade.

Jim Bender, the interim city engineer, said they’re always trying to improve the parks.

“We’re constantly trying to upgrade them,” he said. “We’ll be adding playground equipment, installation of a misting pad for neighborhood kids to use.”

The city hopes to complete most of the work by the end of the month.