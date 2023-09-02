WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a man has been arrested after a crash that left a state trooper injured Saturday morning.

At about 2:45 a.m., Corporal Kevin Mowers was driving on I-70 when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle.

Corporal Mowers was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries.

The man was arrested at the scene. He was identified as Chauncey Dale Baylor II, 30, of Hagerstown, Md., and was charged with impaired driving.

Baylor was transported to the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack for processing before being released.

All lanes of westbound I-70 prior to Route 66 were closed temporarily.

The crash remains under investigation.