Law enforcement, such as the Washington County, Md. Sheriff’s Department, investigates all hang-up 911 calls.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown man wanted for attempted murder has been taken into custody after a shooting incident earlier this week.

Michael Barnes, 28, is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, along with other related charges.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting took place after an argument that occurred in the Maugansville area of Washington County. The victim was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors say a stray bullet hit a home near where the shooting happened.

“One of the bullets went through the trees and came over here,” said Thomas Lefferts, who lives in the cul-de-sac. “It hit a neighbor’s house and went through the garage door inside.”

Barnes is being held without bond at the Washington County detention Center.