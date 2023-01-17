HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore has named Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller as his Special Secretary for Opioid Response.

At an emotional city hall farewell, Keller — a crusader for addiction recovery programs — told of her best friend’s death from an opioid overdose in 2015.

“It has been my heart’s work and my mission to help people,” Keller said. “I couldn’t save Ashley, but there are so many other Ashleys that can be saved.”

Kevin Simmers runs Brooke’s House, a center for women in recovery in Hagerstown. He has been a partner in Mayor Keller’s crusade.

“She’s been at the forefront in the fight on addiction and the fight against opioids during her entire time in office,” said Simmers.

Simmers says Keller knows the strengths and weaknesses of the current efforts to attack the addiction crisis.

“She is all too aware of the lack of services available, the lack of treatment available,” says Simmers. “She will definitely be a voice for the people not spoken for. She will be a voice for the people that are suffering from this.”

Keller looks forward to her new role with a passionate commitment. She has led the Washington Goes Purple community crusade to educate the public on the addiction crisis.

“Governor-elect Moore has been consistent in that he is going to lead with love,” said Keller. “He is going to lead with partnership, and he is going to be sure no one is left behind.”

Hagerstown will now go about the business of picking a new mayor, a task for the city council. Keller’s resignation takes effect on January 31.