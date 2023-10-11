HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — They are seven hours apart on Interstate 70, Hagerstown, Md. and Hagerstown, Ind.

But the two Hagerstowns have forged a “sister city” relationship.

Mike Kiefer told the Hagerstown, Md. Rotary Club luncheon Wednesday that the Indiana Hagerstown was settled by Marylanders who moved west. The partnership has led to a student exchange program. At one point an automotive parts manufacturer in Hagerstown, Ind. supplied parts for the Mack Truck assembly plant in Hagerstown, Md.

Both Hagerstowns’ have also won the Little League World Series.

“So Jonathan Hager founded our Hagerstown and we find out that someone in Hagerstown, Ind. has got a relative with the last name, Hager,” Kiefer said. “What do you figure there’s a connection there?”

The Maryland Hagerstown already has a sister city relationship with Wessel, Germany. Both cities exchange visiting delegations every year.