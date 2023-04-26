HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC New Now) — Gordon’s grocery store in Hagerstown’s north end has been a neighborhood institution for a full century.

For many, it is a walk down memory lane, a step back in time.

Gary Lutz, who lives across the street from Gordon’s on Cypress Street, said, “There was nothing here when the store first started. Just a couple of houses and the trolley car used to run through here.”

The trolley is long gone but Gordon’s has remained a familiar sight for 100 years.

John Gordon, the founder’s grandson, treats customers today as his family has for generations.

“I carry their groceries to their car, open the door for them, thank them and they keep coming back,” said Gordon.

Keri Corderman has fond memories of walking to the neighborhood store for snacks and treats as a young girl. Now, she and her husband Paul are partners in the business.

Krissy James works at Gordon’s and says it feels more like being extended family than being just a job.

“You’re family when you come in here,” says James. “You’re greeted with a warm welcome. it’s a special place to be. There are connections, friendships, just a community feel to it.”

Joan Lutz works at Gordon’s and says “everybody works together and we just have a good time. We love the customers and each other. It is great.”

And the store is known for its specialty, Maryland crab cakes.

This coming Saturday Gordon’s will celebrate a century in business with a block party from 1 p.m. on.