HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With Veterans Day on Saturday, the City of Hagerstown will be paying tribute to the sacrifices made by the armed forces to defend freedom in the U.S.

This year’s observance will feature a special tribute to Air Force veteran Will Trotter who served in the North American Space Command as an operations officer. Trotter is also president of the American Legion Auxiliary, District 8.

The New Horizons Band of Hagerstown will also bring its patriotic renditions to veteran’s salutes around the city.

“Veterans Day is very important to the City of Hagerstown,” said Wes Decker, spokesperson for mayor and council. “The mayor and participating council members will go to six different locations in the city and lay wreaths at the monuments and memorials.”

The concluding wreath ceremony will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery along Memorial Boulevard.