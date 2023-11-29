HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The Hagerstown community is paying a special tribute to the city’s police chief, Paul Kifer, for his work with ex-offenders.

Kifer is known to spend time with released ex-offenders at the Robert Johnson Community Center helping former inmates coach youth basketball games as a way of constructively rebuilding their lives.

When Kifer became the chief in 2018, he spent a lot of time with the homeless helping them overcome a desperate situation. He says former criminal offenders are in a similar situation.

“We should be trying to help those coming out of jail and prison to assimilate themselves back into our society because they’re part of our community,” Kifer said.

Bill Gaertner runs the nonprofit group, Gatekeepers, which helps with that assimilation next to Kifer.

“Along with his police force, the department has done a tremendous job of bringing ex-offenders in to help in many situations,” Gaertner said.

Together, Kifer and Gaertner help the ex-inmates get housing, job skills and employment.

“Working with those released into society, I get to see how many barriers there are coming out of jail or prison to help them succeed,” Kifer said. “When I meet them I say ‘welcome back to the community. We want to help you.'”