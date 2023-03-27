HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown residents who want to learn about what the police force does now have the chance to get some hands-on experience.

The Hagerstown Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy is accepting applications from any city residents who are 18 or older.

The seven-week academy provides hands-on training in patrol tactics, de-escalation techniques, working with police technologies, training with the specialized response teams, the K-9 unit and criminal investigations unit.

“It is also about building some community ambassadorships so the people who come to our citizens’ police academy learn about what we do, but then they’re out in the community and they hear, ‘Why are the cops doing this or doing that?’ They’re now a voice for us,” said Hagerstown P.D. Chief Paul Kifer.

The academy’s first class session is on April 17. Graduation is June 3. Anyone interested in the courses can apply by filling out this form.