HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown police want more surveillance cameras in the city to help combat crime. The proposal, which would affect neighborhoods east of the city square, is pending before the Hagerstown City Council.

Residents said that they were not strangers to theft. Ross, who did not want to give his last name, lives downtown. He said that “anything that is not tied down” is vulnerable to theft in his neighborhood.

“They’ll take anything they can sell for five dollars, it’s that simple,” said Ross. “A bicycle a couple of doors down, anything they can sell to get ’em even two or three dollars; they’ll take it if it ain’t nailed down. It’s a fact.”

Hagerstown police are asking the city council to spend $185,000 on more surveillance cameras.

But some local business owners are already a step ahead — they already have cameras installed on their premises.

“It discourages people from doing things they shouldn’t be doing, but it also encourages people like me to take a little more pride in our building and in our community,” said Sam Wright, owner of Tri-State Printing on Bester Street.

Neighboring business owner Jerry Cump has cameras at his downtown business. He has already been coordinating with Hagerstown police for his footage.

“They have cameras up here on the main drag and they’ll [the police] will come and ask me,” said Cump. “They had some problems back in the ally here and they come to me and want to see my cameras and want to share information and everything.”

Police are especially concerned about crime near a 24-hour convenience store on South Cannon Avenue. There is talk of closing from midnight until dawn on weekends.

The City Council is expected to act on the police department’s request as early as its next meeting.