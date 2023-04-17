HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With warmer temperatures more people are using their bicycles as their mode of transportation but with it, the Hagerstown Police Department says it is seeing an increase in bike thefts.

Officers remind residents that bikes should be securely locked to a rack and to be sure their lock is durable. But one Hagerstown bicycle retailer says even the most foolproof lock may do little to deter that thief if they have enough time and are determined to take your two-wheeler.

“Definitely lock your bike anytime it is unattended. But consider it more of a visual deterrent because all locks there are no tamper-proof locks. If someone has enough time they can get through just about anything,” said Justin Kimmel, the owner of Hub City Cycles.

Hagerstown police also suggest you keep your bike serial number in a safe place. That can help them return the bike if recovered.