HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A total of 961 volunteers came out for the annual United Way Day of Caring.

It is the 32nd year of community service provided by the non-profit agency. On Sept. 21, volunteers put their carpentry skills to work, helping to build ramps and safety features for people with disabilities and at senior citizen homes.

The Day of Caring started with a breakfast at Hagerstown Community College to rally the volunteer corps. The agency is also active in delivering meals to the homebound.

“To low-income residents, to senior citizens that have mobility issues, veterans,” Heather Guessford, head of the local United Way, said. “We’re going to many nonprofit organizations to complete work there as well. Our community depends on us and we depend on our volunteers as well.”

Guessford is grateful for the community support in what is a record year for volunteer participation.