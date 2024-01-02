HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the start of a new year Hagerstown’s mayor and city council are rolling up their sleeves to implement the final year of their five-year strategic plan.

City Hall sees signs of success, but challenges too.

The plan is focused on better policing, parks and housing. There are signs of progress with construction of a new community recreation center and minor league baseball park. Both projects are expected to generate tourism.

But with these promising projects is the problem of homelessness.

Charles Marto is a downtown small business owner who recalls the days when the streets emanating from Public Square were bustling with retail vitality. Homelessness, he says, has been a big setback for the downtown business community.

“Business will not invest here when you have people sleeping on the sidewalks, making a mess and wrecking things,” says Marto.

City Councilmember Peter E. Perini, Sr. says the success of economic development initiatives will offset the homeless problem.

“Economic development translates into jobs,” says Perini. “It brings housing. It is a rising tide to lift all boats.”

Complementing economic development, says Perini, is the city’s commitment to improved water and sewer infrastructure, a first-rate professional fire protection service and tax reform.

“All we want is a safe place for families to come downtown,” says Marto. “To reinvigorate the downtown again.”

Marto recalls when downtown was bustling with retail activity and laments all the storefront vacancies now.

Councilmember Perini sees the situation improving.

“The opportunities are there,” says Perini. “The city will continue to work hard to take advatage of those opportunities.”

Council will hold it’s first official meeting of the year later in the month.

Mayor Takesha Martinez will be leaving City Hall at the end of 2024. She is a candidate for Congress from the Sixth District of Maryland.