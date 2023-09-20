HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The seat of Washington County is witnessing an economic transition of sorts.

Warehouses built there the past few years are now playing second fiddle to other businesses, according to a county analysis.

Generations ago, companies like Mack Trucks and Fairchild Industries were manufacturing giants in the county. More recently, warehouses have dotted the region’s landscape to capitalize on the e-commerce boom.

Local resident Genelle Robillard said an upswing may be coming around.

“It seems like there are more younger people out,” Robillard said. “I see new businesses coming, more restaurants, things like that.”

Another local resident, Ebony Williams thinks likewise.

“I feel like the future of Hagerstown is bright,” Williams said. “People are moving here from other cities. I was born and raised here so I’ve watched the growth.”

Hitachi is putting the finishing touches on its new manufacturing plant just west of Hagerstown to build rail cars for the Washington, D.C. Metro rail system. The first fleet is expected to roll off the assembly line next year.

In the neighboring Cascade, a rural community just east of the county, a light manufacturing plant is launching to build auto parts.

Washington County officials are seeing a spike in cost of industrial land.

“I think Hagerstown is going to be a great place to live,” Williams said. “It is now but it’s going to be better in the future.”

Robillard thinks likewise.

“There are more people here,” she says. “There’s hope for the future.”