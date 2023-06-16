HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — As the summer approaches, you might be thinking of where you’re planning on flying out of.

Though with the new improvements coming to the Hagerstown Regional Airport, you might want to consider flying out of Hagerstown Regional Airport.

Over the last few months, the Hagerstown Regional Airport has made many improvements, including new TSA security equipment that allows passengers to pass through security safely and under half the time at bigger airports.

Plans are also in the works for upgrades to baggage screening equipment that will also help the overall speed and flow of passenger traffic.

Airport officials tell DC News Now that with these improvements and a strategic plan, which includes a possible name and logo change, they predict that Hagerstown Regional Airport will see an increase in passenger traffic.

“This is so different here in Hagerstown, you’re steps away from your free parking space, and you have very few people in front of you at the screening line,” airport director of Hagerstown Regional Airport, Neil Doran said.

“It’s a friendly environment and then your flight is nonstop, you don’t have to change planes or connect in a larger hub … to your final destination,” Doran said. “We think it’s an unmatched passenger experience to fly HGR.”

The process to start these new improvements are expected to begin later this year.