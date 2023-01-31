HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Several Hagerstown residents are finding difficulties filing for their unemployment benefits so much that it’s putting them in difficult financial situations.

“It’s so difficult and complex and that’s my main issue,” said resident Michael Arthur.

Michael Arthur says filing a claim with Maryland unemployment benefits is simply too complex. He says over the past week he made multiple attempts to contact the office for assistance but to this point has not received any reply.

“After 10 minutes and not once did they pick up the phone. I was always told that I would get a callback or that we can’t take your call at this moment and that was it, then I went to the main page, and they just kept advising me to keep calling that number,” Arthur explained.

We brought this issue up to the Maryland Department of Labor. They say due to tax season starting, their offices have been increasingly busy and released this statement saying in part:

“The Maryland Division of Unemployment is aware of this development and is allocating additional resources to accommodate this higher level of customer engagement.”

Although Arthur has been able to get by with financial help from his family, he worries that without being able to file, he’ll be in a financial bind.

“It’s difficult to pay rent, pay electricity, pay other bills like phone bills, which is very important to me if I need to get in contact with the job provider that’s going to provide me with an orientation. If I do not have the financial stability to keep these things, I’m not going to have the financial stability, even to get a job,” he said.

Arthur says he’s not alone and has heard of others having the same problem. The Maryland Labor Department advises people to be patient during this tax season.