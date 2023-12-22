HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — An arrest has been made after a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man’s body was found earlier this week beside a playground on the west side of Hagerstown.

Police say Isiah Clark was shot and killed in Mercersburg, Pa. before his body was dumped near Terrapin Park.

The quiet residential neighborhood is grappling with the discovery of the corpse in its parking lot. The Collegiate Acres residents were not expecting all the commotion.

“This is a really great neighborhood, really safe,” said Kim Roberts. “It’s just a great place to hang out.”

But when local resident William Huber returned home after being away, he was caught off guard.

“That’s when I saw all the cop cars, fire trucks [and] ambulances,” Huber said. “It was very mind boggling.”

Shane Adrian Bradley, 31, was arrested and taken into custody in Greensboro, N.C. He allegedly forced three other people to help him dispose of the body.

He is being charged with homicide, kidnapping and evidence tampering.