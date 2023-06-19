HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Juneteenth, a relatively new federal holiday, was observed throughout the nation on Monday — and Western Maryland was no exception.

Two years ago, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law marking independence for all Americans. The day celebrates emancipation and freedom — a holiday to celebrate the end of slavery.

While many enjoyed the extended weekend with leisure activities, the importance of the holiday was not lost on those who took the time to observe it.

“I love it,” Garman Bowers, a Maryland resident, said. “These are the types of holidays I want to see more of here in the U.S. We have a blessed diversity here, and I Iike to see it celebrated.”

Hagerstown also marked the occasion with a special exhibit celebrating Black history at the Doleman Museum.