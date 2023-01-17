HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Rent prices have become a problem for senior citizens in Hagerstown amid steady increases all around the DMV.

“Trying to find affordable houses here in Hagerstown is really too hard,” Resident Lila Johnson said. “Starting from like ($1,400) up to $1,800 per month, I cannot afford that.”

Johnson has lived in Hagerstown for six years. She previously lived in Montgomery County before her rent got too expensive and forced her to move. Now, she’s encountering the same problems as before.

“First it started out five percent on the raise, then he went ten percent, then to this year… my rent jumped up from $1,036 to $1,140, and I can’t afford that,” Johnson said

Teresa Peek is the executive director for The Elder Group, a non-profit that helps seniors find affordable housing. She said it’s hard to find affordable housing that is also “senior-friendly” — or that takes their needs into consideration, such as no stairs or being easily accessible.

“We tried to look for senior housing, but the list is never-ending, the list is long,” Peek explained. “There’s no low-income housing for the seniors, so they have to pay market rent, and living on a fixed income gets pretty hard.”

Both Peek and Johnson agreed that if the city doesn’t focus on building more affordable housing, most seniors will be forced out of their homes and left on the streets.

“A person who’s not getting this help, if they run out of funding, there’s nowhere for that person to go, they can’t afford to pay the deposit first month’s rent, last month’s rent is just not possible living on a fixed income,” Peek said. “So, they left out being homeless.”

The Elder Group is currently working with other local organizations to help in finding seniors affordable housing.