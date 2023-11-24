HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — If you were out and about Black Friday shopping, remember that tomorrow is Small Business Saturday.

The National Retail Federation said consumer spending will grow 3-4% this season which is lower from last year. But will shoppers be buying locally?

Ingram’s Men’s Shop in Hagerstown has been in business for more than 90 years. The owner, Paul Ring, said Black Friday and Small Business Saturday can be “challenging.”

“After COVID, a lot of shoppers got accustomed to going online but we differentiate from our competition,” he said. “When you come in here you get specialized service.”

Hagerstown local, Mark Bergeron, was out shopping for Black Friday and said he sees those advantages of shopping locally, “most of the time.”

“Those boutique-type shops,” Bergeron said. “You just can’t find those things in a big box store so we like to hit those and support that local business. But, on the other hand, … we do hit the big box stores. There’s a little bit of convenience there that you might not find in that selection.”

Deb Williams was out during Black Friday and said she puts local merchants on the top of her shopping list.

“It does help to support locals,” Williams said. “It’s a good idea if you have gifts to buy.”

As Paul Ring explains, local merchants know their customers, such as his wife making her Black Friday purchases at Ingram’s.

“When she comes in here we know her,” Ring said. “We know her husband, we know her husband’s sizes, we can see what purchases he’s already made and make sure there’s a special Christmas gift just for him.”