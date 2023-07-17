HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown is on the big screen with a serious message about conquering addiction.

The Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown was recently a venue for premiere of the documentary film, Surviving the Hill.

The film showcased addiction recovery and treatment programs in Hagerstown.

“This whole issue of drug abuse and addiction [what] we wanted to create,” Janol Holmes, director and writer of the film, said. “Something that is educational, yet entertaining and make a difference, nationwide.”

Seventy-five percent of the film was shot in Washington County, according to Maryland Theatre’s executive director, Jessica Green.

Former Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller, a leading advocate for treatment programs such as the support group, Washington Goes Purple, was a driving force behind the project.

The film is compelling as it demonstrates no household is immune to addiction, and shows how challenges to treatment can be conquered, Stephen Hill screenplay writer and recovery coach, said.

“Talking with the mayor, with Washington Goes Purple, the fire, the police, recovery houses,” Hill said. “What better place to do it.”

“You know, it’s a message. It’s somebody’s family member, son, daughter,” says Melanie Watts, an actress in recovery. “There’s a message that we all can, and do recover.”

Holmes hopes the documentary can be part of a curriculum in public schools.

“We just don’t want to talk about it,” Holmes said. “We want to provide great solutions.”

Plans are to have the production of the film streamed by fall.