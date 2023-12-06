HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Voters are getting ready to tune in to tonight’s Republican presidential debate on NewsNation.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie will be on the debate stage, the last time they will do so before the Iowa caucuses next month.

Here in the DMV, voters are eager to hear the candidates’ plans on the economy.

Nancy Allen, an officer with the Washington County Republican Central Committee noted the cost of goods have been going up such as gas, groceries, even the price of Christmas presents and holiday decorations.

“The cost of living has gone up,” Allen said. “People are feeling the crunch.”

The debate begins at 8 p.m. on NewsNation, moderated by Elizabeth Vargas, Megyn Kelly and Eliana Johnson.