HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — After a regular visit to her doctor, Sophia needed to make a change to a better and healthy lifestyle.

“I had a doctor visit and I was obese she told me that if I didn’t start getting myself fit I would be morbidly obese,” Sophia said.

Sophia started small by doing workouts from home and doing YouTube workout videos.

“It felt good to go back to the doctor and see myself lose five pounds, then go back and lose 10 pounds,” she said. “It just felt good to see that I could progress just at home.”

Soon Sophia took it to the next level and joined a gym where she says she ran into challenges but pushed through them all with the help of trainers like Jeremy Smoot.

“It was hard, but, I was determined to progress and get myself in a space where I could continue,” she said.

Director of Fitness Training for Planet Fitness, Jeremy Smoot, said Sophia stayed consistent.

“I think the biggest thing that I loved about Sofia’s story was her motivators,” Smoot said. “She wasn’t in it alone. She had people motivating her throughout her whole journey.”

Since Sophia’s start, she has lost over 50 pounds.

“Come in and just do your best, don’t give up,” Sophia explained. “Even if you just come in and you do 10 minutes, that’s 10 minutes more than you’ve ever done.”

Smoot said going to gym is an accomplishment.

“No matter what happens when you get here, as long as you’ve made it, that’s an accomplishment in itself,” he said.