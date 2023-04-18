HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Coping with a serious disease is a daunting challenge. One YMCA program in Hagerstown is helping people fight Parkinson’s.

Registered nurse Krista Rohrer is a fitness coach at the YMCA and leads a twice-weekly “Rock Steady” boxing class, an intensive exercise routine to help manage Parkinson’s neurological and muscular symptoms.

“Parkinson’s is a neuromuscular disease,” said Rohrer. “It is progressive and chronic. There is currently no cure for it either. So getting a diagnosis can be a devastating event.”

Kirby Reese said the sessions make a huge difference in his quality of life.

“I couldn’t walk if it wasn’t for this class,” said Reese. “I’d just stumble. I can’t talk that well. It just makes all the difference in the world.”

Susan Juda agreed about the impact that these classes have.

“When I initially started years ago, I couldn’t get down on the ground or get up, but I can do that now,” Juda said.

It takes perseverance to stay in the ring.

“They’re really nervous when they first start; you know, if you hear you’re going to be boxing it sounds really scary,” said Rohrer. “A lot of people have never boxed in their life, and they get in here and they thrive.”

“It really helps with balance and coordination. You try not to give up. You just keep going as long as you can,” said boxer Christine Stoops.

Rock steady boxing has become popular in a short period of time. There are 700 groups like this around the world.

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month.