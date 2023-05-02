HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The month of May is upon us but it is not too soon to gear up for summer. The YMCA here is preparing to open its community pools.

Swimming lessons and aquatic programs will be offered and the pools will be open seven days a week.

“This is about having fun with your family and enjoying time together,” said Robin Chriest, with the YMCA’s aquatic program. “Everyone enjoys themselves and it is not an expensive thing to do with your family. it’s all fun.”

The YMCA said they are recruiting lifeguards for the summer months.