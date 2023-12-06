HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Financial services giant, Citigroup, had a major back office operation in Hagerstown for decades.

However, during COVID, many of the workers processing credit card payments and other banking transactions were sent home to work remotely.

Shoppers at Earl’s Market, just around the corner from the Citigroup corporate campus, felt the workforce shift.

Melissa Castro, employee at Earl’s Market said her mother used to work at the corporate campus.

“They always had ‘bring your kid to work day’ so I definitely remember that and they always had events that we went to,” she Castro said.

But those workers sent to do their jobs remotely are not invited back as more layoffs have been planned.

“I had a lot of friends and family that worked there and that brought in a lot of business to the store,” April Myers said from behind the deli counter at Earl’s.

With Citigroup having closed its doors, Myers recalls how nice it used to be seeing the employees pop into the market.

“It’s such a shame to see it close,” Myers said.

Washington County hopes to find a tenant for the vacant corporate facility.

“I’d like to see it turned into something fun maybe,” Castro said. “For the kids, for the community, something like that to make good use of the buildings and keep making good memories there.”

The global layoffs for Citigroup will be implemented in the first quarter of next year.