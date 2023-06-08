HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Juneteenth, marking the 1865 proclamation of freedom for slaves, is more than a week away.

The Doleman Black Heritage Museum in Hagerstown, Md. is unveiling an art exhibit this week. It will be looking back on the lifestyles of African Americans in the city from the pre-Civil War era to the late 20th century.

The history of the underground railroad in Hagerstown is featured, as is the heritage of the Jonathan Street community where Black culture was centered from the 1870’s and on.

“The importance is the history of a time when we did come together to fight the injustice of America,” said the museum’s Alesia Parson-McBean.

To mark the opening of the exhibit, Del. Brooke Grossman, welcomed Gov. Wes Moore’s Secretary for Community Development, Jake Day, to the Doleman Museum.