HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC New Now) — A downtown neighborhood here has plans for improvement with word of a grant from the State of Maryland, funds that can be sued community revitalization.

For Delegate Brooke Grossman, a Democrat representing Hagerstown, “Governor Moore is keeping his promise to leave no one behind, and that includes the Jonathan Street community.”

The governor just signed into law a $2.5 million commitment for Jonathan Street.

“There are good family people on Jonathan Street,” said Bishop “Ed,” who is familiar with the neighborhood. “There are churches and a few small businesses, but some of the locals, well, they just hang out.”

The Robert W. Johnson Center for youth recreation, daycare and social services will help distribute the dollars in coordination with other nonprofits.

“It would be great to see a lot of new things come through the community,” says Garrett Moore, “and see people step forward with the community.”

The Hagerstown YMCA has been a partner with Jonathan Street summer camp programs for kids.

“The community feels good about what they have been able to do,” said Maria Rubeling, chief executive officer of the YMCA. “Families, generation after generation, have grown up there and love it there and have a ton of pride in their neighborhood.”

Locals anticipate a more vibrant community.

“It would be nice if the children felt they had a safe place to be nurtured and to grow,” said Mark, a community volunteer who did not wish to give his last name.