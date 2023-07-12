HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Tekesah Martinez became the mayor of Hagerstown in February. She is the city’s first Black woman in the role.

Now Martinez has her sights sets on a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and is hoping to take the leap from City Hall to Capitol Hill.

“I’ve been working the streets in this region and everyone knows me because I’ve been working 20-plus years in this area,” says the mayor.

With incumbent Congressman David Trone running for the U.S. Senate next year, there is a crowded field to succeed him on both the Democratic and Republican sides of the ballot.

“I know just getting to the mayor’s office so recently and now Congress?” Martinez said. “But I’ve had my eyes on Congress from the very beginning.”

One Hagerstown resident, Angel Johnson, said her attempt to over to Congress is “amazing.”

“We need females in the running so let’s get it going,” Johnson said. “It hurts to see so many young Black people struggling, especially women. Hopefully she’ll do something about that.”

Eugene Elias of Hagerstown said he has been watching the mayor’s campaign trail carefully.

“She [Martinez] has brought the people of all nationalities together,” he said.

Like Elias, Jeffrey Watson, also a Hagerstown resident, said Martinez “will be a great asset on Capitol Hill.”

Martinez says her entire career is building consensus and Capitol Hill, in her view, is broken.

The filing deadline is February next year and the primary is in May.