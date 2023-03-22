HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — For those of the Muslim faith a very high holiday observance is upon us. Ramadan is when Islamic teachings focus on introspection and community. In Hagerstown, the rituals are underway with fasting during daylight hours for the entire month ahead. At sundown, families and friends gather worldwide and share a sustaining commitment to their religion.

“We are empathizing with those who are less fortunate,” said Faruq Post, Islamic Imam. “Those who cannot eat, who cannot drink, who don’t have enough money for food.”

Reyed Nasher is active in the local Islamic community and says he wants to show his community “that, as a Muslim, we serve our community, especially for the month of Ramadan.”

And while this is a fasting holiday, mealtime becomes even more special during Ramadan with an emphasis on ethnic specialties.





