HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Tekesha Martinez is on her second week of the job as mayor of Hagerstown. She was wasting no time setting priorities for her city.

Martinez took over from outgoing Mayor Emily Keller after Keller was named to the Wes Moore administration in Annapolis as special counselor for opioid response.

Projects on Martinez’s desk are now getting her attention — including the proposed indoor sports complex to promote recreation and draw visitors for competitive regional athletic tournaments.

“I’m excited about the energy the new indoor field house will bring to the city,” Martinez said.

Alecia Parson-McBean, a former Hagerstown councilwoman, gave high marks to Martinez for her work as a city council member.

“She is part of an administration doing wonderful things for the city,” said Parson-McBean.

Martinez says her style is all about building consensus.

“If you order a pizza for five it’s easy to just say a cheese pizza,” said Martinez. “That’s the easy decision. The trick is getting the right mix that is a good combination for all.”

Martinez said she wants to encourage pride in the local community.

“We can walk down the street and say ‘Hey Hagerstown,'” said Martinez.

Parson-McBean said Martinez knows the task at hand and will do “a bang-up job.”

Martinez was scheduled to meet with Governor Wes Moore at the Government House in Annapolis on Thursday. Moore was hosting a reception for Maryland mayors to help build a relationship with municipalities across the state.