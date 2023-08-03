HANCOCK, Md. (DC News Now) — Hancock, the western town of Maryland, is celebrating a new cannabis manufacturing plant.

Hancock is trying to rebrand itself as more than just a tourist town, and being right on the C & O Canal, the town attracts bikers, hikers, campers and canoeists.

Marvin Less Hott has lived in Hancock for 40 years and was employed in an automotive parts plant and trailer manufacturer before both plants shut down. He said it is unfortunate that the town does not have a stronger economy.

“There’s not much to do here unless you want to walk up and down the canal or ride bicycles,” Hott said.

Town manager, Michael Faith, said Hancock used to have a lot more manufacturing jobs.

“That’s the story for a lot of small towns in America,” he said. “Back in those day you could make a living, support your family. You could shop here. So when those jobs went away, people started commuting to Hagerstown to work and you have a tendency to shop where you work.”

Faith said better water infrastructure could help Hancock attract manufacturing.

“It boils down to simple economics,” he said. “We have to have more jobs here.”

Faith and Hancock civic leaders have been meeting with the Washington County Commission seeking support for improvements to the water system. He said he hopes to see manufacturers locating to the town in the next few years.