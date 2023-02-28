HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Since the announcement of the Hitachi Rail Factory coming to Hagerstown was made, people have been getting more and more excited about it and what the factory could mean for the Hagerstown area.

“That’s something we need, especially with our inner city,” resident Sheila Korman said.

Since the initial announcement almost a year ago, the Hitachi Rail Factory has received a positive response from people in Hagerstown.

“When I saw it, I was very happy to know that the manufacturing is going to be in Hagerstown, Resident Sammey Munuswamy said. “It’s good to know that the Hitachi Rail company is coming to Hagerstown, especially from a manufacturing view.”

According to a Hitachi spokesperson, the factory is on track to start operations early next year.

“Once completed, the factory will sustain roughly 1,300 jobs. 460 jobs within this number will be a part of direct employment with Hitachi rail. Hitachi rail anticipates beginning recruitment for the aforementioned roles, in earnest in early 2024,” a statement from Hitachi said.

With additional jobs at the factory, some residents think it will lead to more people working locally instead of commuting to the city.

“A lot of people are looking for jobs and they’re elsewhere in the community outside of Hagerstown, which means commuting, and some people just aren’t able to do that, Korman explained. “So if we could have something in Hagerstown, that’s easy for residents to get to, I think that that would just prosper.”

But in addition to rail cars residents are also hopeful a MARC train station could be in the city’s future.