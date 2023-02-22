HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Veterans across the nation face crises such as suicide and PTSD. The Helping our Patriots Everywhere (HOPE) program works to get them focused on healthy, productive civilian lives.

The program helps veterans unwind from the stress of military service, building friendships and self-esteem on the golf course.

Mid-Atlantic regional professional J.P. Lunn, former head pro at Fountainhead Country Club, has earned national recognition for his work in the HOPE program.

Jeff Mann, Lunn’s successor at Fountainhead, related “stories of veterans who say ‘I can’t do this, golf is too tough,’ and an hour later they are all smiles, laughing, enjoying themselves. It is a really great program.”

The Veterans Administration works in conjunction with the pro golf tour on the program. Golfing legend Jack Nicklaus is an ambassador promoting the HOPE program.