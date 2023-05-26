WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — This holiday weekend Hagerstown welcomed a celebrity who stopped by to show her support for a special cause.

Annabeth Gish is a distinguished actress in film and television favorites such as The X-Files and The West Wing.

She was in town to promote addiction recovery and visited Brooke’s House after learning about the program’s success in western Maryland to help women achieve sobriety.

Gish flew here from Nashville where she was working on a film and mingled with patrons at the Brooke’s House coffee and chocolate shop in the town’s south end.

“I think it is a beautiful model for women in sobriety, recovery and I want to do everything I can to help and advocate for its growth,” said Gish.

Gish began her acting career in her teens starring in the 1986 film, Desert Bloom.