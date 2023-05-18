WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — According to the Maryland Association of Realtors, housing prices have increased compared to a year ago. The demand for housing is heavy at a time when availability is low.

“When the inventory is up, the prices come down but because we have so little inventory, we get multiple offers and in the multiple offer situation, a lot of times the buyers are paying anywhere between 50 to 75,000 over asking,” explained Kathy Wantz from Real Estate Today,

A report from the Maryland Association of Realtors shows at this time last year, more than 8,000 units were sold. That number has dropped this year to about 34% due to the shortage of houses.

“It used to be people would sell their homes that are probably in the 75 to 95 range in years, and they would go to assisted living or a nursing home,” Wantz said. “What we’re finding is people will stay in their home and it’s about the same price to hire people to come in and take care of you. So, we do not have the homes of the people that would retire and move away.”

According to Wantz, if you are looking to buy a home, the best thing to do, if possible, is to be patient and wait.

“I would tell everybody unless you have to buy immediately, wait ’til if you don’t mind moving in January, February, and March when the weather is ugly,” Wantz said. “You get a better price.”

For first-time buyers, there are several federal and local programs available to help.