Foster care services are changing their policies to protect their employees as well as the children.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Many at-risk Maryland youth find that receiving workforce training and job skills can be challenging.

But a Hagerstown nonprofit, Home Sweet Home Foundation, is helping foster youth with job opportunities, social services support and mastering basic life skills such as financial literacy.

Ashlee Briddell runs the foundation guiding young adults from foster families to opportunities for a paycheck and self-sufficiency.

“We want to solve all their issues, and that includes the financial education and mental health and housing. They are the key components and the reason why a lot of them have been failing,” said Briddell.

The foundation also partners with Horizon Goodwill in Washington County to help with job placement and community support.