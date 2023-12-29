HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Another massive Powerball drawing is coming up on Dec. 30, with odds of winning being roughly 292 million-to-one.

Though winning would substantially fatten your bank account.

Some locals in Hagerstown are already counting their cash. Winners can choose between the $736 million prize or a cash payout of nearly $300 million.

Barber Jeffrey Lopez says he would take care of family, launch some small business ventures and had a couple other ideas as well.

“[I would] donate some to church. It’s a lot of money,” he said. “You can’t go wrong.”

Billy Heneghan just started a heating and cooling contracting business and said the first check he would write from the winnings would be to his mom’s husband.

“He has pancreatic cancer,” Heneghan said. “I’d probably buy a place on the island and let him live his life there.”

After that, Heneghan has more plans for the money.

“I’d probably live the life,” he added. “I’d check off every box I’ve ever though of.”

High school student Dylan Bamfo has it all figured out if he wins.

“I’d save a lot of it, invest a lot of it,” Bamfo said. “I’d buy a whole bunch of things I’d like to buy.”

For Frank Rodriguez, freshman at the University of Maryland-Baltimore, it’s all about giving.

“I’d invest in the big shelter and soup kitchen in Hagerstown,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve been volunteering there since I was 10, and with whatever I have left, I would send back to my native El Salvador where I came from a village with a lot of poverty.”

The payout will be the 6th largest in Powerball history.